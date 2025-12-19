According to Steam, the average PC Gamer writer played 72 games this year (56% of which were new) and used a controller more than we'd like to admit

So—the Steam replay for 2025 debuted recently, giving every Steam user a more granular look at their gaming habits. And I, being a data-minded person, wondered: If you were to assimilate (most of) the staff of PC Gamer into one horrifying flesh-blob, what would our combined stats look like?

Coincidentally, I have had a lot of my expenses requests for lab equipment rejected recently. Phooey.

In lieu of being able to don my mad scientist coat and get all of my colleagues into a conveniently-sized test chamber, I have instead asked them for their numbers on their Steam replays and tallied them up in the ugliest Google Sheets table anyone's ever created. I won't be sharing it here, out of respect for their privacy and also your eyes.

I have, however, got some interesting numbers to share with some disclaimers: I did not get the entirety of the PC Gamer staff in my net—just a decently representative sample of 19. Apparently Christmas is a busy time of year for a gaming magazine. Boo. Secondly, this is a culmination of our Steam replays: Some of us play games on Epic or GOG, like philistines.

Either way, here's our average stats: The average PC Gamer writer has played 72 games this year—though with a pretty interesting discrepancy between our highest and lowest gamers. Our highest games-player, Joshua Wolens, booted up a whopping 134 titles, while our lowest sits at 28.

It should be noted here, however, that Steam doesn't apparently take much stock in how LONG you play these games. As Josh says: "I have a great habit of seeing a game in my library, downloading it, then launching it once and going 'actually, no'".

In other words, it's entirely possible that the lowest-ranking members simply stuck with fewer games for longer. Or maybe Mr. Wolens was simply on his "grindset, gamemaxxing". His words, not mine.

Not accounting for duplicates, however, that leads to a lump sum of 1,235 games played across 19 staff members. Not too shabby. Our achievements were also pretty hefty, coming in at an average of 558 (Wolens once again pushed up the score, here) and a lump sum of 9,497 across the people I could force into filling out this thing.

As far as how many of those games were new? We only get a percentage, but PC Gamer's writers played an average of 56% new games. Broadly-speaking, the more games someone played, the fewer 2025 releases they managed. When I removed every person who played over 100 games this year, our average went up four whole percent.

The real interesting thing—and perhaps secret shame? Our keyboard and mouse versus controller stats. Now, you might be thinking "Harvey, you're a PC Gamer, surely you should be repping KB+M over those filthy console pads"? To which I have to sadly say: We have failed you.

On average, PC Gamer's staff played around 59% of their games with keyboard and mouse, and 41% of them with a controller. I, myself, had a shameful 57/43% split. We are very sorry. Mind, that does track with the year's releases—Nightreign, for instance, is bound to have punched that number up, because if you play FromSoftware games with a mouse and keyboard you need to be examined under a microscope for science. Also, the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is a thing.

As for our daily streak—ie, how many consecutive days we played videogames before taking breaks to, like, go and socialise and stuff? 36 days. Oh dear. In case you're curious, here's how our stats match up to Steam's medians—which I have converted the above averages into for parity, you're welcome.

The median Steam user played four games. The median PC Gamer writer played 69 (nice).

The median Steam user unlocked 11 achievements. The median PC Gamer writer unlocked 565.

The median Steam user's daily streak was six days. Ours was 36.

Steam users spent 14% of their time playing games released in 2025. We spent an average of 56% on those same releases, and a median of 63%.

Basically, we now have eternal bragging rights over the public. Nevermind that this is our job and that most of you are playing games for silly things like "leisure" and "because you like them" and "to relax"—just, uh. Ignore our controller stats, please. Hopefully 2026 has less action games in it so we can get our PC street cred back.