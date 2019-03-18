Sign up to Halo Insider for a chance to play the Master Chief Collection early

The Halo Insider program was previously a way for Halo fans on console to provide feedback to 343 Industries on the Halo games and also take part in early access "flights" of new games before their release. Now, with the Master Chief Collection coming to PC at last, the Halo Insider program is coming with it.

Just like the Master Chief Collection itself, there's been no date announced for when this will happen. You can sign up for the Halo Insider program in advance though, and, as the website puts it, get "exclusive opportunities to participate in public flights of in-progress Halo game releases and provide feedback to the development teams."