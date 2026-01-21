Epic responds to director Gore Verbinski's claims that Unreal Engine is making movie CGI worse: 'aesthetic and craft comes from artists, not software'

"It’s inaccurate for anyone in the industry to claim that one tool is to blame," said Patrick Tubach, VFX supervisor at Epic Games.

Squid faced guy from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie
(Image credit: 2006 Disney Enterprises, Inc. and Jerry Bruckheimer, Inc. Photo Credit: Industrial Light & Magic)

Director Gore Verbinski was asked recently about something a lot of movie fans have been pondering: does CGI in movies look worse now than it used to? And if so, why?

Verbinski, who directed the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the American remake of The Ring, and animated Western comedy Rango, was pretty blunt in pinning the blame on Epic's Unreal Engine, which has been used more and more for visual effects in film and television in the past several years, including the Fallout TV series.

"It’s inaccurate for anyone in the industry to claim that one tool is to blame for some erroneously perceived issues with the state of VFX and CGI. It's true that there are a lot more people making computer graphics than ever before, and with that scale comes a range of successes and failures—but aesthetic and craft comes from artists, not software."

"Unreal Engine is primarily used for pre-visualization, virtual production, and in some cases final pixels," Tubach said. "I can guarantee that the artists working on big blockbuster VFX films like Pirates of the Caribbean 10-15 years ago could only dream about having a tool as powerful as Unreal Engine on their desks to help them get the job done—and I should know—I was one of them!"

