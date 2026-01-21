Epic responds to director Gore Verbinski's claims that Unreal Engine is making movie CGI worse: 'aesthetic and craft comes from artists, not software'
"It’s inaccurate for anyone in the industry to claim that one tool is to blame," said Patrick Tubach, VFX supervisor at Epic Games.
Director Gore Verbinski was asked recently about something a lot of movie fans have been pondering: does CGI in movies look worse now than it used to? And if so, why?
Verbinski, who directed the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the American remake of The Ring, and animated Western comedy Rango, was pretty blunt in pinning the blame on Epic's Unreal Engine, which has been used more and more for visual effects in film and television in the past several years, including the Fallout TV series.
"I think the simplest answer is you've seen the Unreal gaming engine enter the visual effects landscape," Verbinski said in an interview with pop culture site But Why Tho?. "I think that Unreal Engine coming in and replacing Maya as a sort of fundamental is the greatest slip backwards."
Epic Games has now responded to Verbinski's statement. In an email sent to PC Gamer, Patrick Tubach, VFX supervisor at Epic Games, said:
"It’s inaccurate for anyone in the industry to claim that one tool is to blame for some erroneously perceived issues with the state of VFX and CGI. It's true that there are a lot more people making computer graphics than ever before, and with that scale comes a range of successes and failures—but aesthetic and craft comes from artists, not software."
Prior to joining Epic Games as VFX supervisor in 2022, Tubach worked at Industrial Light & Magic as a visual effects supervisor, and has worked on movies like Transformers and Star Trek Into Darkness. He also worked as a digital composer and artist on Verbinski's Pirates of the Caribbean films.
"Unreal Engine is primarily used for pre-visualization, virtual production, and in some cases final pixels," Tubach said. "I can guarantee that the artists working on big blockbuster VFX films like Pirates of the Caribbean 10-15 years ago could only dream about having a tool as powerful as Unreal Engine on their desks to help them get the job done—and I should know—I was one of them!"
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.