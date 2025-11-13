Alien: Earth renewed for Season 2, which is a great opportunity to make up for the disappointing end of Season 1

Here's hoping the start of the next season will be more satisfying than the ending of the last season.

Alien: Earth, the FX prequel series about an alien from Alien (plus a bunch more different kinds of aliens) crash-landing on terra firma, has been picked up for a second season, per Variety. That's good news for two reasons: I enjoyed the first season (except for one part) and the final episode didn't really do much except set up a second season (that's the part).

The series started out great. It gave the stale and yet seemingly never-ending Alien saga something it really needed: a kick in the butt. Instead of just one Alien, it gave us a bunch of different types of aliens, including a weird eyeball creature that is both horrifying and yet kinda cuddly? Instead of a single android, standard for Alien movies, it also featured a cyborg and several synthetic people with human minds transplanted into them.

But as the first season concluded it ran into problems. In a movie you can gruesomely whittle down the cast to just one or two survivors, but on a show that plans on more seasons? You can't really do that. You've got Timothy Olyphant with bleach blond eyebrows—you're telling me you're gonna kill him off in Season 1? In this economy? No way. So, encounters between foes that would end in a conclusive death in a movie would instead end with both characters walking away, even when it didn't make a lick of sense. I think they call that "plot armor."

