Here are Ni No Kuni 2's graphics options

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is coming to PC, and it is beautiful. We're talking Studio Ghibli: The Game, even if Ghibli itself wasn't directly involved with this one like it was the original game. Developer Level 5 has done a great job bringing the same vibrant visuals to the sequel, and we're getting the prettiest version. That being said, Ni No Kuni 2 still isn't exactly overflowing with graphics settings. Bear in mind this is a preview build, so what you see is subject to change.

The lion's share of the settings fit on one page of the options menu. The standard display options are here, including 4K and HDR support for monitors that offer it. You can also crank the resolution to 4K on a 1080p monitor if your setup can handle the performance hit. And you can uncap your framerate if you'd like, or lock it at 60 if you're just after consistency at 4K.

The remaining settings are mostly environmental. Anti-aliasing options include TAA, FXAA, SMAA and SMAA T2x, and make a big difference in clarity for the game's stylishly inked outlines. There's a decent lighting package between sunshafts, shadows, SSAO and bloom, but like most of Ni No Kuni 2's settings, which are generally either low/normal/high ranges or simple on/off switches, there's little depth to them. At least you can toggle the motion blur.

I'd like more options and especially more sliders, but Ni No Kuni 2 doesn't need any tinkering to look gorgeous. Have a look at these comparison screenshots taken at the game's lowest and max settings. Most differences are small so be sure to full-screen these shots for full effect (and stop here if you're afraid of mild area and character spoilers).

