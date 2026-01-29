Xbox hardware sales slump by 32% as Microsoft reports that its overall gaming revenue is in decline

As Andy already reported, Microsoft has just announced bumper revenues of over $80 billion for the most recent quarter. But not every division within the tech titan is coining it. Its Xbox hardware revenue continues to fall and even its overall gaming services revenues are on the slide.

Xbox hardware revenues are reportedly down by 32% in the final quarter of 2025, while overall gaming revenue was down 9%. Microsoft also says in its earnings release that Xbox content and services revenue, including Game Pass, were down by 5%.

Microsoft's whole Xbox endeavour, of course, is currently in flux. The company has continued to publish more games for play on Sony's competing PS5 console as part of its broader—and some would argue, incredibly confusing—"This is an Xbox" push to redefine what an Xbox means.

