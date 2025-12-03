I'd say there are few more divisive tech products than smart glasses. Sure, I think we can all see the utility of augmented reality tech mounted on a discreet, sunglasses-framed heads-up-display. However, I'm not sure many of us are comfortable with the idea of internet-connected, outward-facing cameras being pointed at us in public by the people who wear them.

Well, should you be concerned that someone in the near vicinity might be wearing a pair of Zuck-o-specs, may I introduce the Meta Ray-Ban detector (via Hackaday). This handy little device merrily lights up a sign emblazoned with the word "glasshole" whenever a pair are nearby—and the good news is, you can build one for yourself.

This nifty little creation has been put together by GitHub user sh4d0wm45K, and they've even put a handy .gif of the device in action on the project page. It works by detecting the Ray-Ban Meta glasses' Bluetooth address via some custom code running on an ESP32 devboard, which then lights up two lines of white LEDs on a custom PCB whenever the specs are within range.

You have to get pretty close, as you can see from the demonstration. It's unclear if the bright yellow bucket hat our creator is wearing makes a difference to the range, but it certainly adds to the air of tech bro douchebag-ery that the sign appears to mock.

The term "glasshole" was originally coined in reference to the behaviour of early adopters of Google Glass, an ill-fated early smart glasses prototype that provoked a... distinctly unkind reaction from the general public overall. Basically, they made you look a bit creepy, and many people were less than impressed by the idea of being recorded without their permission by the cyborg-wannabe sitting opposite them on the train.

(Image credit: Meta Developers)

Speaking of less than impressed, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looked to be visibly fuming earlier this year when a demonstration of the Gen 2 Ray-Ban specs went wrong live onstage. I have no idea if any choice language was used behind the scenes as the demo went sideways, but if there was, I would imagine "glasshole" would be the least of it.

So, I think there's a long way to go before smart glasses are accepted by the general public as the revolutionary tech devices they're presented as. Sure, there might be some impressive hardware running underneath the hood, but if all and sundry are going to make rude jokes about you as you wear your rather expensive sunnies in public, I think it'll be a while before we see mass adoption. But what do I know? I'm just a good old British arse.