This Doom themed Harley Davidson is the most metal game collab I've seen since The Dark Ages

In what may be the most metal crossover ever, Bethesda has teamed up with Harley Davidson in creating an incredible one of a kind Doom motorcycle. The bike takes its inspiration from next in the hellishly good series, Doom, in this case, Doom: The Dark Ages; A medieval take on the demonic devastation of Earth. While it's a slightly confusing premise, the resulting one-of-a-kind ride is one I'd happily rip and tear for.

The Sportster S motorcycle decked out in Doom livery is probably the coolest motorbike I've ever seen, which is an achievement given the inherent coolness of motorcycles. The whole thing has been crafted in collaboration with artists at id Software and as such it absolutely oozes Doom- though hopefully not out of the fuel tank. Really, a motorbike might be the perfect companion for a game that has "the best gore in the industry".

The custom dash has been themed around Serrat, the new mechanised Dragon from Doom: The Dark Ages. Serrat's gaping maw is positioned around the front headlight giving an incredible firebreathing aesthetic to this Sportster S. Other portions of the Bike feature armour from the game, runes, and even custom LEDs.

Some of these lights are positioned at the ground to give the appearance of dragons wings as you ride, which might be one of the most badass bike accessories I've ever heard of. Plus the glowing red wheels look just like themed PC fans. Obviously all this RGB lighting is how you can tell it's a gamer bike, not the large Doom: The Dark Ages logo on the side.



“Creating this DOOM: The Dark Ages motorcycle with the support of Harley-Davidson is truly a match made in Hell,” said Simon Alty, VP and Managing Director (APAC) at Bethesda Softworks. “The iconic motorcycle brand is renowned for its power and style, much like our legendary DOOM Slayer. What better way to celebrate the launch of the latest DOOM instalment than with an incredibly powerful mecha-dragon motorcycle. We’re thrilled for all the fans to witness this mythical beast brought to life”.

Of course, it's important to be as safe as possible while riding this demon bike from hell, so safety gear is a must. To make sure you don't look too out of place or become a temporary citizen, the collab includes a themed jacket and helmet. These are surprisingly low-key compared to the motorcycle, both in all black with goth spikes. The leather jacket has a very fluffy black neck rough, while the helmet keeps it cool, shaped notably after the DOOM aesthetic with a red visor and spike-hawk. All to make sure you slay with your outfit as well as your crossbow BFG.

There's no denying this is the most metal PC gaming collab I've ever seen, but the truly brutal part is availability. It'll be even harder to get than this Doom-themed Asus RTX 5080.

This is a one-of-a-kind bike, and the only way to get it is to drop by the Doom: The Dark Ages launch event being held at Culture Kings on George Street, Sydney Australia on Friday 16th May 2025 from 7pm-9pm AEST. Those who manage to attend will have a shot at winning the bike as well as joining in with the other launch festivities. Psst, Aussies should also look here for the cheapest copies of Doom: The Dark Ages.



With Doom: The Dark Ages set to launch in less than a week now on May 13, you don't have long to wait before you can give the new melee-heavy parry-focused game style a try. Being a big fan of Eternal myself, I'm sad to see the acrobatics go, but very excited to rip and tear medieval style, even if I won't ever have a motorcycle this cool to do it on.