Seagate has proved thumb drives are finally worth investing in again, and you will likely find one hanging off my keys from here on out

I've always had a fondness for thumb drives, which is why I've historically been put off by even the best external SSDs. This isn't purely for the practicality of it, either; being able to move over data by simply swinging a pair of keys (or a lanyard if you're brave) around and plugging into a rig is something that appeals to me as a guy who wants to save the day. 'What day?' you may ask. Any, I say.

And flash drives have always just sort of been around me. Lumped into tech, or bought years prior, I've never struggled to find a tiny little drive to throw a couple of gigabytes of data onto. However, what has stopped me from actually investing in a good flash drive is how low and slow they are. Getting to something in a pinch seems much less cool when it takes you half a minute to actually move over the files.

After reading Ian's review, and checking out the performance figures for the Seagate Ultra Compact, I'm cautiously optimistic that really good thumb drives are finally back in the form of surprisingly strong external SSDs. And this one is so good we've now jammed it into our portable storage recommendations.

I've been using the Adata SD810, our current pick for the best external SSD, and though I'm a bit smitten, I would never dare to hang it around a pair of keys. The Ultra Compact, however, lives up to its name, with a truly tiny 70 x 20 x 12.5 mm frame, and a minscule weight of just 24 g.

That weight doesn't mean it's flimsy, though, with a metal frame, and surprisingly capacious storage (going all the way up to 2 TB). Flash Drives used to go as low as a mere 8 MB (though, in fairness, games didn't take up nearly 100 GB back then), so to think you could fit 250,000 of those 2003 flash drives into the Ultra Compact is astounding to me. At just shy of $100, it is a big cost commitment, but not quite as much as I'd originally thought, given not only how much bigger but also quicker this little SSD is. It gets transfer rates of 1000 MB/s, which is a far cry from the tens of MB you can expect from the flash drive in your closet.

This is still not majorly fast for speed expectations nowadays, and the fact that it sticks out from rigs at a 90-degree angle means you probably shouldn't make it your regular gaming SSD. The storage and speed you get out of the size have made it the best thumb drive replacement pick in our books, though.

Over on Reddit, there's a Subreddit dedicated to flashlights of all sizes, and every now and then, one post pops up that proves at least a decent chunk of the user base is just dying for the opportunity to show theirs off. Well, consider this my application for a r/thumbdrive, as I can't wait to bring one of these bad boys around in the future. I'm just holding out on a good sale first.

The quick list