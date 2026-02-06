Both Intel and AMD have warned Chinese customers of delays on server CPU shipments, report says, as AI demand begins to eat into the processor market

The supply chain wobbles once more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 26: In this handout photo provided by Intel, Tom Kilroy, vice president of Intel?s Digital Enterprise Group, displays Intel&#039;s new Dual-Core Xeon Processor 5100 on June 26, 2006 at an event in San Francisco. Available for high-volume servers, workstation and communications markets, the 64-bit processor is based on the Intel Core Microarchitecture for increased performance with reduced energy consumption. (Photo by Court Mast/Intel via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Court Mast/Intel, Handout via Getty Images)

Both Intel and AMD have notified Chinese customers of supply shortages affecting their respective server CPUs, according to a Reuters report, with up to a six-month lead time on Intel chips.

While much noise has been made regarding AI GPUs and their effect on the memory market in recent months, server CPUs are also in high demand as the AI boom continues to bear fruit.

AMD Epyc 4th gen server processor on motherboard

(Image credit: AMD)

Intel's struggles to ramp up its own chip manufacturing efforts in recent years are well documented, while TSMC looks to have been prioritising AI GPUs above, well, everything else. Even the current king of the AI revolution, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has recently been pushing for TSMC to expand its capability for yet more AI-munching hardware, asking it to "work very hard this year because I need a lot of wafers".

There's only so much chip manufacturing capability to go around, and current demands are pushing the supply chain to its limits, it's no surprise that certain markets are already beginning to miss out.

As for the global consumer market, it's difficult not to think that this unprecedented demand might have a knock-on effect for our beloved gaming CPUs at some point. While server CPUs and regular CPUs are different markets in many ways, there's a significant amount of crossover in the supply chains.

Reports at the end of last year suggested AMD was looking at raising the price of its desktop chips, although some sources claimed otherwise. Given the price of *gestures around the room* everything to do with components seems destined to go up in these uncertain times, I certainly wouldn't rule out consumer CPU price rises in the near future. We'll just have to wait and see, I suppose.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

