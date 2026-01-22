One for the sickos: Linux shell 'revives' Windows 8's infamous tile-based Metro look

Windows 8 debuted in 2012, introducing desktop users to the blocky Metro design language that had previously worked a treat on Windows Phones and Zunes. However, sans a touch screen, the blocky UI looks cluttered and even feels a smidge claustrophobic on a traditional PC monitor. A lukewarm consumer reception led Windows 8 to drop the blocks from later releases, though some apparently feel a misplaced sense of nostalgia for the funky, chunky interface.

Win8DE is an attempt to 'revive' Microsoft's tile-based interface, but for Linux. Developer [er-bharat] describes the project as "a shell for wayland window managers like Labwc Hyprland" (via Hackaday).

No, I'm not really convinced by that either—though I also wouldn't be surprised if a particular substrate of cyberpunk fiction turned to the blocks for a fresh throwback look. Physical hardware interfaces threatening to make your futuristic dystopia seem just a little too cool? What better way to communicate a societal sense of disconnection than an over reliance on dodgy touch screen interfaces!

