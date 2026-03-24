Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Doom is the most influential game ever made, and now I really want to ask him whether he prefers the chainsaw or the BFG
Important questions are left on the table here.
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I get the sense that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and I are quite different people. He's the head of the world's most valuable company, and a massively influential tech figure. I'm a long-haired hardware writer that had beans on toast for lunch. That sort of thing.
However, when it comes to our opinions on games, I think we might have more in common than first thought. Appearing on the Lex Fridman podcast, Huang was asked what he thought was the greatest or most influential game ever made, and he responded without hesitation:
"Doom. I would say Doom, from the intersection of the cultural implication, as well as the industry turning a PC into a gaming device. That was a very important moment."Article continues below
"Now of course, flight simulation companies were before it, but they didn't have the popularity that Doom did to have made the industry turn the PC from an office automation tool into a personal computer for families and gamers and things like that," Huang continues.
"And so Doom was really impactful there. From an actual game technology perspective, I would say Virtua Fighter. And so we were great friends with both of [the developers], you know".
While many would argue that other games paved the way first, Doom's place in gaming culture is so cemented at this point, even your grandparents have heard of it. Actually, given the endless march of time, many of your grandparents probably played it, too.
So it's nice to see Huang's instantaneous recognition of Doom as an incredibly influential game, the tendrils of which run deep within not just gaming, but our shared culture overall.
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I fondly remember an ex-boss of mine scoffing at the idea that I played "those video games" in my spare time, and the moment I discovered a copy of Doom installed on his ageing laptop.
"I thought you didn't like games," I remember saying to him. "Oh, Doom?" He responded. "Yeah, that one's really good."
Yes it was. Is. Shall always be. We've all got something in common, at the very least. Who knew?
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Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
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