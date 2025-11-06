Is this puny Arm-powered PC with a desktop graphics card slot a glimpse of the future of gaming?

News
By published

As ever, software support is the problem.

Minisforum MS-R1
(Image credit: Minisforum)

The demise of traditional x86 PC processors in favour of leaner, more efficient Arm chips has been predicted since, well, it seems like forever. For that notion to gain any traction for PC gaming, however, support for discrete graphics cards is needed. Say hello, then, to the Minisforum MS-R1 (via PC Watch), a compact PC with an Arm chip and a full-sized x16 PCIe graphics slot.

Game over for x86? Not so fast. For starters, the Minisforum MS-R1 runs a Cixin P1 CPU. It's a Chinese made chip built on 6 nm technology and configured with eight Cortex A720 performance and four Cortex A520 efficiency cores.

Minisforum MS-R1 inside

You won't be getting an RTX 5090 in there, and even if you could.... (Image credit: Minisforum)

As it happens, there's every reason to think Nvidia will soon release Arm drivers for Windows. Nvidia has publicly stated that it is working on its own Arm chip for PCs, known as the N1, and you'd have to assume it will support Windows on Arm.

In theory, those Arm drivers could be used with any Arm CPU in Windows. Of course, this is Nvidia, so it perhaps wouldn't be a huge surprise if the company somehow locked their GPUs down to those upcoming Nvidia Arm chips.

For now, it's all speculation. The Minisforum MS-R1 itself clearly does not have the makings of a gaming PC. But if I'm sitting here in five years or so, fragging away on an Arm PC, this little box will certainly have been a harbinger of things to come.

Pricing and the question of availability outside of Japan is unclear. But if you're super interested, the Minisforum MS-R1 supports up to 64 GB of RAM and M.2 SSDs, and has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectors, a further two USB 2.0 sockets, dual 10 Gb Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Havn HS 420 case on a white background.
Best PC cases 2025

1. Best overall: Havn HS 420

2. Best budget: Phanteks G400A

3. Best midrange: Hyte Y40

4. Best budget compact: Thermaltake S100 TG Snow Edition

5. Best high-end: NZXT H9 Flow RGB+

6. Best Mini-ITX: Fractal Design Terra

7. Best Micro-ATX: NZXT H3 Flow

8. Best full-tower: NZXT H7 Flow

9. Best pink: Hyte Y70

10. Best fish tank: Lian Li O11 Vision Compact

11. Best looking: Phanteks Evolv X2

12. Best for beginners: Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 FX


👉Check out our full PC case guide👈

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.