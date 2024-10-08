If I have $100 to spend this October Prime Day, these are the PC gaming deals I'm going for—my favorite discounts for tight budgets

Prime Day MK 2, October Edition (AKA Prime Big Deal Days) is here, and while there are many fantastic deals flying around, a lot of them are still expensive. It's all well and good having big discounts on gaming PCs, but these are still gaming PCs, which aren't the cheapest things on the market.

Thankfully, there are some bangers in the sub-$100 bracket. We're talking, monitors, SSDs, keyboards, and everything in between. Hell, these might even be good options if you have a larger budget but want to buy a few smaller things rather than one big thing.

Naturally, we're talking more about peripherals and other doodads than full-blown components such as CPUs or GPUs. And don't expect any laptops or gaming PCs on this list, as even cheap rigs will run into the hundreds. But for most else a PC gamer might want, there's an option for less than $100. Here's what I'd personally go for this Prime Day.

Components

Corsair 4000D Airflow | ATX Mid-tower |Up to 360 mm fans front | Up to 280 mm fans top | 120 mm fan rear | 7.85 kg | $104.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $25, Prime member exclusive deal)

Corsair's compact PC case is pretty basic but has plenty of room inside for lots of fans and graphics cards up to 360 mm (14.2 inches) in length. It's on sale pretty much everywhere and at this price, it's a bargain. Price check: Newegg $79.99 | Best Buy $79.99

WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $114.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 has to offer in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it great for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Newegg $146.99 | Best Buy $120.99

BeQuiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 | dual-tower | seven heat pipes | 2x Silent Wings fans included | $89.90 $71.90 at Amazon (save $18)

Forget liquid cooling, we can get by just fine with the breathable stuff. Not only is air cooling often better value than liquid cooling, it's quiet, too. This BeQuiet! cooler is pretty new, too, by the way. Price check: Newegg $74.90

Acer KC242Y | 23.8-inch | 1080p | 100Hz | VA | FreeSync | $117.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $28)

Yes, it's a small VA panel, but it's cheap and and from a well-known and trusted manufacturer, with AMD FreeSync and a 100 Hz refresh rate. That's pretty good deal if you ask me. This would make an excellent second monitor, or a pretty quick main monitor in a pinch if you're building on a tight budget. Price check: Best Buy $89.99

Team Group DDR5-6000 | 32 GB (2x16) | 6,000 MT/s | CL30 | 1.35 V | $106.99 $85.99 at Newegg (save $21)

Fast DDR5 RAM is expensive, right? Well this kit isn't and it's perfect for any AMD AM5 or latest Intel gaming PC. Sure it doesn't have nice RGB lighting but if you can live without that, you'll have no complaints. And if you don't like it in white, then the kit comes in black for the same price.

Peripherals

Logitech G502 X | Wired | 25,600 DPI | 11 buttons | $79.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $30)

The G502 X sticks with the G502's staple design, including everything people love about it such as the ergonomic shape and spinny scroll wheel. We reckon it's the best wired gaming mouse on the market right now, and for this price it's worth a look if you're not looking to cut the cord just yet. Price check: Amazon $72.99

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70 hours battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $91 at Amazon (save $68.99)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. It's been my daily driver for a couple of years, now, and I still swear by it thanks to its respectable specs and dapper, minimalist shell. For this price, newer versions be damned, the original Superlight's where it's at. Price check: Newegg $119.99

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Everest 60 has a fantastic feel under the fingers and can also form the base for all your expandable keyboard desires. A hot-swappable switch base means you can swap out its switches until your heart's content, and it has silicone and foam dampening, great stabilizers, RGB lighting, thick PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock". All for $50. Just remember this is a 60% keyboard, so you don't get many extra keys such as Ins or PgUp/PgDn. Price check: Newegg $139.99

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed | Mechanical | Wireless | 65% layout | 200-hour battery | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Razer's really stepped it up in the mechanical keyboard department over the past few years. The V3 Mini HyperSpeed is not only a great-looking keyboard, its yellow switches also feel and sound great. Plus, its 65% form factor is great for saving space.

8BitDo Ultimate | 2.4 GHz Wireless | Charging Dock | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $14)

As with other 8BitDo controllers, this Ultimate one's primary selling point is its build quality and satisfying touchables (buttons, triggers, sticks), but it's also incredibly comfy, has back paddles, and very decent battery life. Throw in the charging stand for $56 with this discount and the retro brand's modern controller is a no-brainer.

Headsets

HyperX Cloud Alpha | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $81.99 at Amazon (save $18)

This headset has been around for a while, but it's still the best value around, even at full price, thanks to excellent audio, a comfortable fit, and a clear mic. You can't ask for much more unless you're willing to spend extra on a pair of wireless cans. And with this discount, the Cloud Alpha is a veritable steal. It's our favorite overall headset for a reason, you know? Price check: Newegg $89.99

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed | 12–28,000 Hz | Wireless | 24 hours battery | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

If you're in the market for a gaming headset but want to go wireless, this might be your best bet. It's not too different from the 1st-gen V2 Pro, which is comfortable, light, and has great audio. It even shares the pleasant physical volume knob on the left-hand ear cup, but this time with some extra texture. Why spend an extra $28 on this rather than the BlackShark V2 Pro 1st-gen? Well, the choice is yours, but the extra 40+ hours of battery life and a new dongle swing it for me. The mic isn't detachable, however, if that's important to you.

External SSD

Adata SE880 | 1 TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 | 2,000 MB/s | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Adata SE880 is a solid USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 drive, offering close to its rated speeds for quite some time during each transfer before dropping—more than enough time for most use cases (check out the comparative charts on this PD20 review for the specifics). If you have a Gen 2x2 port that can make use of it, it's a great choice. It doesn't have any extra bells or whistles, just decent performance for a now-stellar price with this discount. Price check: Newegg $143.99

TeamGroup PD20 | 1 TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 | 2,000 MB/s | $99.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $15)

This is a tiny portable drive. In my TeamGroup PD20 mini review, I concluded that its inability to maintain its peak speeds for as long as some other drives (such as the SE880 above) is more than justified by its portability, and I stand by that. It stays fast enough for long enough for most use cases, and its dinkiness is a boon for anyone looking to travel with it. It even has a hoop to attach it to a keyring. Price check: Amazon $88.99

Aesthetics

Govee Glide Hexa Light Pack of 10 | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

It's rare to get such high-quality hex lights for under $100, so this $80 discount was always going to put this Govee 10-pack on this list. It comes with the whole slew of smart app and music sync capabilites, too, of course. Price check: Govee $99.99 | Best Buy $99.99

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED color-changing Light Bulb | $49.99 $29.98 at Amazon (save $20.01)

These bulbs, or any LED color-changing bulb, if they're not being used in your overhead light, are fantastic to replace your lamp bulbs with to bring more personalization to any room. For a pack of three, this is a pretty great saving, and it means you can have more color in all my rooms rather than just where you play. Price check: Best Buy $29.99