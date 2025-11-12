Sony's new 'PlayStation' gaming monitor is a relatively unexciting 27-inch 1440p model but it does have a DualSense charging hook

27" Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sony has announced a new "PlayStation" branded gaming monitor, due out in 2026. It's a 27-inch model running at 1440p and features a swing-down charging hook for DualSense Playstation controllers.

Specs wise, the information Sony has released places the new panel towards the lower end of the mid-tier in a PC gaming monitor context with an IPS panel and 240 Hz refresh rate. Though the 240 Hz is only available when hooked up to a PC. It'll run at 120 Hz connected to PlayStation consoles.

Aside from the resolution, refresh rate and panel type, the rest of the speeds and feeds are unclear. Sony doesn't quote response times or brightness. Even the quoted HDR capability is awfully vague.

"High Dynamic Range support with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings during setup on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, ensuring rich and vivid picture quality," is what Sony says, which could mean almost anything from very basic HDR signal support right through to full-array local dimming.

That said, you might have expected Sony to make a big deal about any fancy backlight tech on offer. So, we're probably talking about the most basic entry-level HDR support for this monitor.

A swing-down hook / dock allows you to hang up your DualSense controller and charge it. (Image credit: Sony)

With all that in mind, this doesn't seem like a hugely compelling proposition for PC gaming, even though Sony does call out both PC and Mac compatibility and the monitor includes a DisplayPort input, which is obviously irrelevant for PlayStation console use.

It's not that this is obviously a bad display. More that it seems unlikely this will be a value-oriented proposition in a PC gaming context. Sony hasn't priced it up, but you're bound to be paying a little extra for that charging dock and the broader PlayStation-ness of the thing.

All that said, it might still make sense as a display to share between a PlayStation and a PC, depending exactly where it lands on price. But with 240 Hz 1440p panels now available for a whisker over $200 on our best gaming monitors deals page, this new Sony offering will have to be sharply priced to get our attention. Sony says the new monitor will be released in 2026 with "more information on launch date and availability in the coming months."