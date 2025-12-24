Samsung has announced a slew of epic-looking new PC gaming monitors ahead of the CES show in January. Highlights include a 32-inch 6K model with glasses-free 3D support, plus a 1080p panel with 1,040 Hz refresh.

The latter notably, if marginally, pips Philips and AOC's new 1,000 Hz gaming monitors to the high-refresh prize. But let's start with that 6K beauty.

The new Samsung Odyssey 3D G9 G90XH is a 32 incher. Resolution-wise, it's the same 6,144 by 3,456 pixels as some existing 6K monitors, like the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A-S.

However, where that LG tops out at 60 Hz, the Samsung Odyssey 3D is good for 165 Hz at native 6K. It also offers an alternate 330 Hz mode running at 3K. In theory, that means the 330 Hz mode is an integer scale of 6K, so the image quality could be quite good.

Intriguingly, it uses an IPS panel, not the VA tech that Samsung is known for. Response is quoted at 1 ms GtG. As if all that wasn't enough, and as its name suggests, the Samsung Odyssey 3D sports glasses-free 3D tech with eye tracking.

I reviewed this kind of technology before, albeit on an Acer monitor, the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27, and not come away entirely convinced. In this context, my main concern would be the impact on image quality in 2D mode. Any downsides in that area would not make much sense on a precision 6K monitor.

Ummm, this is not really what glasses-free 3D looks like... (Image credit: Samsung)

That said, Samsung has also announced the Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS. That's basically the same 6K monitor with 165 Hz and 330 Hz modes, just without the glasses-free 3D tech. So, if the whole 3D thing isn't your bag, it can be sidestepped entirely.

But what of that 1,040 Hz speed machine? Give it up for the Samsung Odyssey G6 G60H. It's a 27-inch model running at 1440p and a native 600 Hz refresh rate. The alternate "HD" mode is what hits the full 1,040 Hz.

Samsung's specs are very slightly ambiguous. However, the "HD" probably refers to 720p as opposed to a 1080p "FHD" or Full HD mode. That would allow for proper integer scaling on a 1440p panel. But it's pretty low resolution. So, you'll be paying a hefty price in terms of image quality in return for all those Hz.

Again, the Samsung Odyssey G6 G60H uses an IPS panel as opposed to VA. Indeed, all of the new LCD-based models announced by Samsung prior to CES have IPS panels, perhaps marking a shift for the brand. It's unclear if these IPS panels are made by Samsung Display, the part of the sprawling South Korean conglomerate that actually manufactures display panels and sells them to TV and PC monitor makers, including the consumer Samsung brand.

All of the new Samsung LCD gaming monitors use IPS rather than VA panels. (Image credit: Samsung)

However, Samsung has been winding down its LCD manufacturing in favour of QD-OLED. So, it's possible all of these new IPS monitors are based on externally sourced panels, most likely LG.

For the record, the other member of the revised Samsung Odyssey IPS monitor range is the Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HF, a 27-inch 5K model with 180 Hz native refresh and 360 Hz at 1440.

Samsung also announced one new QD-OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH. That's a 32-inch 4K model running at 240 Hz. It's not entirely clear what QD-OLED panel generation it uses. But full-screen brightness is quoted at 300 nits, while the HDR spec includes DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, so it's probably the very latest panel tech.

Pricing hasn't been revealed for any of these new displays. But no doubt we'll find out more about all of these monitors at CES. Watch this space.