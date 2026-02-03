It's reportedly game over for 8K before it even got going as display industry support 'dwindles'

But does that necessarily apply to the PC?

Ars Technica is reporting that's it essentially game over for 8K display technology. LG is apparently no longer making 8K TV panels and membership of the 8K Association industry body is "dwindling". So, is 8K basically dead as a display format and does that include the PC?

Ars Technica's reporting focusses, inevitably, on TVs. But where TVs go, the PC monitor market often follows. See 1080p and 4K resolutions for proof. Of course, TV and monitor formats and resolutions are not all exactly the same. See 1440p and ultrawide monitors for proof, equally, of that.

They're basically two 4K panels fused together so have the horizontal resolution of a full 8K display, but half of the vertical pixels. On a 57-inch panel, the 8K horizontal resolution does have benefits. The result is the same pixel density as a 32-inch 4K monitor. In other words good, but not actually all that fine a pixel pitch. You wouldn't want a lot less than 8K across on a screen that size, put it that way.

At the same time, modern upscaling technologies such as Nvidia's DLSS do make the basic notion of running at 8K that little bit more plausible. A base resolution of 4K upscaled to 8K using the latest transformer AI models will no doubt give pretty spectacular results while being fairly playable in terms of frame rates. Well, assuming you happen to have an RTX 5090. But then if you can afford a huge 8K monitor...

Anywho, I'm not seriously making the case for 8K on the PC. And I am sure that 8K as a format for TVs is probably toast for the foreseeable future. But PC gaming has always had something of a side quest as the ultimate application in cutting-edge display tech, and in that context, 8K almost certainly has a future here.

