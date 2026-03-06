Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
At the risk of being known as even more of a dork around these parts, I am now going to publicly admit that I have long fantasised about living near a big mouse and mouse pad testing facility. I'm in possession of enough mice and pads now that I could probably recreate that myself, but not quite. So imagine my joy when I discovered such a thing actually exists. And now imagine my jealousy and disappointment when I discovered it exists halfway across the world, in Tokyo.
It's called the Pulsar Playstore, and it looks like a veritable palace, I tell you. A true wonderland for the rodent rabble. In addition to the numerous mice and pads available for testing, there is also a mouse wall, because why not? So, Japanese folk: congrats. Happy for you. Nice.
It's actually the company's second Playstore in Japan, and it opened at the end of January in the "heart of Tokyo’s premier gaming district, the store is located on the 7th floor of the Sofmap Akiba PC & Digital Store."
This might seem like a bit of corporate buttressing, a little like fawning over an Apple store. But mice and pads are products that are actually very useful to personally test, because how good they feel to use is a very subjective thing.
I suppose one thing that makes Pulsar well-suited to such a retail store layout is the sheer—and to be honest, baffling and overwhelming—number of different SKUs they have. Do you want the X2 CrazyLight? How about the X2H? How about the Mini version? Or the X2N? Why not the X2H360noscope? (Okay, that one's not real.) It might be worth visiting the store just to help wrap your head around the cornucopia of different Pulsar mouse models.
In many ways, I'm glad the store isn't nearby, actually, as I'd probably spend an inordinate amount of time in there trying out mice without ever actually making a decision. I'm not sure they've accounted for shoppers like me.
At any rate, if you happen to be passing through Tokyo and want to check out what gaming mice have to offer these days, without having to rely on second-hand accounts like those from yours truly, I'd say this would be a perfect place to do so. Just don't send me any pictures of you doing so; I don't particularly fancy turning green.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best competitive:
Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike
6. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
7. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
8. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
9. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
10. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
11. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.