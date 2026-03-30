Samsung, TSMC, SK hynix, even Intel—you're likely already familiar with the usual suspects of semiconductor manufacturing. Micron Technology is far from an underdog running with this pack, having held a steady position as one of the top 10 leading semiconductor companies in the world for years now. In other words, it's a multibillion-dollar company—still headquartered in Boise, Idaho, in the United States.

Sure, Micron also has plenty of semiconductor fabs outside of the US; alongside facilities in Idaho and Virginia, it's also got chip fabrication plants in Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, much like its competitors.

However, the company did just break ground on a massive new fab project in central New York earlier this year, likely as part of a bid to weather an extremely unpredictable tariff and international trade landscape. A report from CNY Central describes these planned four fabs as being the size of "ten football fields" once construction is complete years from now.

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Even so, Micron's Idaho roots remain a wrinkle that begs the question: "What's the story there, then?" To boil it down to a single word: potatoes. But before we get to the spuds, let me rewind just a smidge. Micron's history begins in 1978 (for my goth friends, yes, that means the company is slightly younger than Anne Rice's 1976 novel, Interview with the Vampire).

Dennis Wilson, Doug Pitman, and twin brothers Joe and Ward Parkinson founded the company in a basement underneath a dentist's office. An Associated Press story written a few years later by Bob Fick recounts that Ward had previously worked for another semiconductor company based in Dallas, but when Ward looked to work for another company in 1978, the Dallas firm fought his departure.

Joe and Ward Parkinson, and Doug Pitman (middle). (Image credit: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

Ward's brother Joe was already an established lawyer at the time, and so he helped fight the ensuing legal case. However, while the brothers eventually won, the entire episode soured Ward on both the original Dallas company as well as the job move to a new firm. So Ward decided to start his own DRAM company, winding down his own law practice to join his brother full-time at the freshly founded Micron Technology.

According to this more recent retrospective from the Idaho Statesman, Boise was not the brothers' first choice. Instead, Micron co-founder Doug Pitman was keen to leave Dallas and set up shop somewhere closer to his hometown of Idaho Falls. Soon after visiting Boise, Pitman struck a deal on the fateful basement under the dental practice.

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Doug Pitman told Ward Parkinson that he felt so good about Boise that he bought a house there. Ward recalled his reaction to the Idaho Statesman in 1997, saying, "I almost died. There was my long pause. Then I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re going to Boise.’"

'Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology' by Chris Miller describes 1978 as "the worst possible time to start a memory chip company." This is because several Japanese companies had begun producing high-quality chips at an exceptionally low cost.

(Image credit: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

This landscape essentially doomed Micron's first contract to design a 64K DRAM chip for Mostek; Fujitsu cracked the chip first, Mostek went bust, and Micron's US customer base evaporated.