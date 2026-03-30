From a dentist's basement to half a trillion dollars and AI: Here's how memory manufacturer Micron Technology got there

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Just call me the 'Potato Consumer Gamer' from now on.

Workers carry a Micron sign during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Micron Technology Inc. semiconductor manufacturing facility in Clay, New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. New York has provided up to $5.5 billion in tax incentives for Micron to create 9,000 new jobs with the company and over 40,000 jobs in supporting industries tied to the project.
(Image credit: Heather Ainsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Samsung, TSMC, SK hynix, even Intel—you're likely already familiar with the usual suspects of semiconductor manufacturing. Micron Technology is far from an underdog running with this pack, having held a steady position as one of the top 10 leading semiconductor companies in the world for years now. In other words, it's a multibillion-dollar company—still headquartered in Boise, Idaho, in the United States.

Sure, Micron also has plenty of semiconductor fabs outside of the US; alongside facilities in Idaho and Virginia, it's also got chip fabrication plants in Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, much like its competitors.

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Twins Joe and Ward Parkinson, the founders of Micron Technology, Inc., examine a computer chip with designer Doug Pitman at their manufacturing company in Boise, Idaho. The chip will be a 64K RAM memory chip.

Joe and Ward Parkinson, and Doug Pitman (middle). (Image credit: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

Ward's brother Joe was already an established lawyer at the time, and so he helped fight the ensuing legal case. However, while the brothers eventually won, the entire episode soured Ward on both the original Dallas company as well as the job move to a new firm. So Ward decided to start his own DRAM company, winding down his own law practice to join his brother full-time at the freshly founded Micron Technology.

According to this more recent retrospective from the Idaho Statesman, Boise was not the brothers' first choice. Instead, Micron co-founder Doug Pitman was keen to leave Dallas and set up shop somewhere closer to his hometown of Idaho Falls. Soon after visiting Boise, Pitman struck a deal on the fateful basement under the dental practice.

Doug Pitman told Ward Parkinson that he felt so good about Boise that he bought a house there. Ward recalled his reaction to the Idaho Statesman in 1997, saying, "I almost died. There was my long pause. Then I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re going to Boise.’"

'Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology' by Chris Miller describes 1978 as "the worst possible time to start a memory chip company." This is because several Japanese companies had begun producing high-quality chips at an exceptionally low cost.

Ward Parkinson, an engineer who founded Micron Technology, Inc. with his twin brother Joe, holds a silicon flake containing 64K of RAM. Micron is a manufacturer of innovative memory chips.

(Image credit: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

This landscape essentially doomed Micron's first contract to design a 64K DRAM chip for Mostek; Fujitsu cracked the chip first, Mostek went bust, and Micron's US customer base evaporated.