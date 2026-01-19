Spraying kerosene over the DRAM inferno, US commerce secretary suggests memory chip makers could face 100% tariffs unless they commit to increased US production

2025 was full of tariff talk. Now it's 2026's turn.

2026 Micron Syracuse, New York groundbreaking ceremony
(Image credit: Micron)

Last Friday, US memory company Micron broke ground on a new $100 billion multi-foundry complex in Syracuse, New York, as part of the company's $200 billion project to expand facilities in America. Joined by various guests and politicians, the ceremony was also notable for familiar remarks made by the US commerce secretary to reporters: foreign chip makers could be hit with 100% tariffs, unless they invest more in the US.

As reported by Bloomberg, Howard Lutnick (above, second right) pointed out that the possibility of import levies, already addressed in a trade accord with Taiwan, also applies to South Korean firms.

"Everyone who wants to build memory has two choices: They can pay a 100% tariff, or they can build in America. That’s industrial policy.”

An image showing a stylized Nvidia Rubin GPU, with a selection of performance metrics listed next to it

Nvidia's Rubin AI GPUs will sport up to 288 GB of next-gen HBM4 (Image credit: Nvidia)

So much so that in an attempt to meet the demands of the AI market, memory vendors have been favouring HBM production over standard modules, which is why we're in the current DRAM crisis in the first place. It's been estimated that as much as $2 trillion will be globally invested into all things AI-related by the end of 2026, so it's not hard to see how this has all come about.

The previous US administration relied on its CHIPS Act to woo South Korean firms into investing more in their US operations, with both Samsung and SK hynix receiving billions in the form of grants and loans, though neither firm manufactures the chips that are ultimately used in DRAM sticks or HBM modules in America, just packaging (putting all the dies into a useable form).

As to whether the threat of import levies garners any further investment from non-US memory makers, in addition to that already agreed to in last year's trade talks, it's too early to tell. But if the US government believes that it works, then we certainly haven't heard the last of 100% or more tariffs.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

