Remedy's new CEO is a former sports betting guy and EA executive who aims to 'scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value'

News
By published

Is it just me or does that not sound great?

Alan Wake with a glowing bullet hole in his forehead in Alan Wake 2.
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment's new CEO is Jean-Charles Gaudechon, a former Electronic Arts and CCP Games executive who most recently headed up a couple of sports betting platforms.

Gaudechon is not a name you likely recognize from his time at EA or CCP, but Remedy said he "held senior executive positions with full P&L responsibility" at both companies—P&L being profit and loss—and right now, that's apparently what they're looking for.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jean-Charles (JC) Gaudechon to lead Remedy into a phase of profitable growth," Remedy chairman Henri Österlund said. "His proven history in growing gaming franchises and successfully leading international studios is an excellent fit to the current stage of Remedy’s business.

"Under JC’s leadership, we are well-positioned to significantly accelerate growth, guide Remedy towards greater independence through self-publishing, and deliver sustained value to our players, partners, and shareholders."

But the 2025 release of FBC: Firebreak was a disaster even by that standard: Remedy was forced to issue a profit warning to shareholders just a few months after its release, and shortly after that, then-CEO Tero Virtala stepped down after nine years in the role. Remedy subsequently reported a 32% decline in revenues year-over-year, and an operating loss of €16.4 million ($19.5 million) in its Q3 financial results.

"The studio has a unique creative identity and a strong pipeline," Gaudechon said. "My commitment is to protect what makes it special, deliver exceptional games, and scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value. Remedy has the voice and the ambition to be a pillar of the industry’s future. We will stay close to players, earn their time and trust, and strengthen our independence in how we build and publish our games, while continuing to work closely with the partners who have supported us along the way."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.