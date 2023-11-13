Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead The Game Awards with 8 nominations each

The nominees for The Game Awards 2023 have been announced and Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 are tied for the most nominations, with eight each from 31 total categories. They're both up for the main Game of the Year award, but are also competing for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, among others.

Right behind them in award-winning potential is Spider-Man 2 with seven nominations. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros Wonder, and Hi-Fi Rush are all up for five awards each, while Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 16 are each up for four. Triple-nominees Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 round out the main multi-nominations pack.

The big contest in any year is of course the main Game of the Year award, with six nominees—all sequels or parts of an established series, interestingly

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As an enjoyer of RPGs and defender of turn-based combat, it's great to see Baldur's Gate 3 hold its own in every corner this year. Larian's CEO Swen Vincke already left one awards show with an armful of trophies, and this could be yet another.

What sticks out to me is that Starfield is only nominated in a single category: Best RPG, where it has some pretty serious competition, so it's entirely possible that a major Bethesda RPG goes home with nothing this year. It feels like the right amount of recognition, honestly, which isn't something I could have imagined saying at the beginning of this year.

Otherwise, the big categories are dominated by those star performers: Baldur's Gate, Alan Wake, Spider-Man, Zelda, and Mario. It's interesting that Tango Gameworks' surprise release Hi-Fi Rush is getting so many nods. It's a bit disappointing though that there's so much overlap between Best Independent game and Best Debut Indie though: Cocoon, Dredge, and Viewfinder are all nominated in both categories.

The Games Awards 2023 will premiere on Thursday, December 7 at 4:30 pm Pacific/7:30 pm Eastern on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and other social media. Voting is now open to the public on The Game Awards website and in its official Discord server (or Bilibili and WeChat for fans in China) until Wednesday, December 6 at 6 pm Pacific.

Here is the full list of nominees in each category:

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 (Composer Petri Alanko)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Composer Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy 16 (Composer Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Audio Director Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Composed by Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games For Impact

A Space For The Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 16

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 16

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)

Remy "Xtqzzz" Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Best Esports Event