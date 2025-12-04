I am already falling in love with every alt NPC in Grave Seasons, the upcoming farming sim that ranks at number 24 in our Most Wanted games list

Grave Seasons | Character Reveal Teaser: Rose | PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Grave Seasons is more than just a farming game. It's a lifestyle, mom. The atmospheric horror life sim was just named our 24th most anticipated game at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and aside from crafting and investigating murders, you know I'm going to spend my time in the game dating.

In the trailer aired during the show, a voiceover speaks in honeyed tones over ominous visuals.

"Ashenridge is your second chance… or your final reconning." We watch as one of the town's residents is ripped to shreds by a gargantuan wolf monster. The trailer then cuts jarringly to a peaceful shot of the player character harvesting tomatoes and minding their business. I am convinced this game was made specifically for my somewhat unconventional tastes.

Frankly, there's never enough alternative characters to date in farming sims games. Your options are cutesy blonde, librariancore brunette, the jock, and maybe one purple-haired hotty that's totally closed off and a little abrasive. That's all about to change with Grave Seasons. In a town where someone is a supernatural serial killer, you can bet this place is full of witchy NPCs to romance. Or maybe you just want to take them down for their heinous crimes against humanity. Maybe both.

"Yes, you can even romance the killer," the Steam page makes clear. Hell yeah.

Uncovering the town's occult secrets isn't going to be easy, and you'll need to be crafty to get to the bottom of a case. Building up trust with the inhabitants should be top of the priorities list. You'll run errands for them, give gifts, and maybe attend a ghostly book club or two to win the librarian's favor.

There's no expected release date as of yet, but you can add Grave Seasons to your wishlist now to stay up to date with the game's development.

