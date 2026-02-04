'I'm not going to release anything I'm not happy with': Eric Barone says Haunted Chocolatier will be out when it's good and ready, 'even if that takes years and years'

News
By published

I respect it.

Haunted Chocolatier screenshot (cropped)
(Image credit: Eric Barone)

I do not envy Eric Barone. Stardew Valley remains massively popular even a decade down the line, and is easily one of the biggest catalysts in the cosy gaming craze and the renaissance of the farming simulator. That kind of reputation is bound to put some heavy expectations on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier, from both fans and Barone himself.

With all the excitement and anticipation of his work in a shiny new setting, it's no surprise that folks just want to know when the darn thing is coming out. That's not something we know yet, though Barone does pop in with the occasional reminder that yes, Haunted Chocolatier is still happening, but when he wants it to happen. Not when we want it to happen. Which, if it was up to us, it probably already would have.

Haunted Chocolatier screenshot

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Honestly, I respect it. It can't be easy trying to perfect your next creation in the sea of hungry farmers-turned-wannabe-chocolatiers. "Fortunately, I don't feel like there's any real pressure," he continued. "I haven't received funding from anyone or crowdfunding. There's not going to be any pre-orders."

That makes it much easier, it seems, to take things slower. "I don't actually owe anyone the game," Barone said. "It's like when I want to do it and when I want to release it, it'll get done." He does say that announcing the game has created some pressure since he doesn't "want to disappoint the fans by taking too long," but as he says: "there's no real physical obligation with it. It's more just mental constructs, you might say."

The bulk of the pressure seems to come from Stardew Valley's success more than anything. "It's been a huge struggle for me actually," Barone said when asked if the farming sim's fame makes it harder to know when Haunted Chocolatier is ready to go. "See, what I want to do is just not care and just make the game however, just whatever, not worry about it. But it's basically impossible because I can't help but think about how this will be received."

Haunted Chocolatier

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Barone continues that the push-and-pull of wanting to make a game he likes but also a game everyone else likes is a difficult balancing act. "I want to just make the game I want to make, but I also don't want a bunch of people to not like the game because they were expecting a certain thing. That's not going to feel good. I know that."

A truly blursed position to be in, if you ask me. Either way, there's still no sign of how close Haunted Chocolatier is to completion. And you know what? That's okay. Barone is still hard at work alongside his team to continue bringing delightfully dense updates to Stardew Valley that will no doubt keep us all fed and watered until we're ready to experience spookier, more chocolatey pastures.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.