After 3 years of bargaining with Microsoft, the Raven QA workers have secured their first union contract: 'Ratifying this contract is a win for game workers everywhere'
After beginning their unionization effort with a strike in 2021, Raven QA testers have negotiated guaranteed raises and limits on mandatory overtime.
In 2022, quality assurance testers at Call of Duty studio Raven Software became the first union to organize at a major American games company as the Game Workers Alliance-CWA. Today, after three years of negotiation, GWA-CWA members voted to ratify their first contract between the union and Microsoft.
According to a press release from the Communications Workers of America, which aided in the Raven unionization effort in 2022, the contract secures a guaranteed 10% wage increase over a period of two years, the elimination of crunch time and prolonged mandatory overtime, clear job descriptions and promotion processes, and additional worker protections.
"From day one, we made it a priority to include every voice in the room, and the contract we came out with reflects what we need—better pay, real career paths, and protection from burnout. It’s a contract that actually values the work QA does," said Raven QA tester and GWA-CWA bargaining committee member Erin Hall. "I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I hope it shows other game workers that organizing works—and it’s worth it."
The Raven QA unionization effort followed a two-month strike that began in December 2021 when its owners at Activision laid off a dozen quality assurance testers despite their contributions to the massive success of Call of Duty: Warzone earlier that year. A long history of devalued QA labor in the games industry has motivated similar worker organization efforts for testers at other studios like ZeniMax.
While Activision resisted the nascent unionization efforts at its studios, Microsoft said during its still-underway Activision-Blizzard acquisition in 2022 that it wouldn't oppose the Raven QA union and other Activision worker organizations. In the years since, however, union negotiations stalled, eventually provoking a strike from the GWA-CWA's peers at ZeniMax. The ZeniMax union reached its own tentative contract agreement with Microsoft in June.
Today, Raven's QA staff celebrate their contract as a victory for workers throughout the industry.
"Going from organizing to sitting across the table from one of the largest tech corporations in the world was a huge learning curve, but we never lost sight of why we were there," said GWA-CWA bargaining committee member Autumn Prazuch. "We fought hard for raises and job structures that will finally make QA a sustainable career path, and we were able to negotiate limitations on mandatory crunch. Ratifying this contract is a win for game workers everywhere who are ready to take the first step toward a better future."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.