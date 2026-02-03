Animators are fuming after Adobe announces it's killing Adobe Animate, the Flash animation tool that defined the look of early web games
Animate's distinctive vector animation tools are still used by professionals today, but not for much longer.
When web developers moved on from the Flash plugin in the 2010s, Adobe kept the software used to make Flash animations alive under the name Adobe Animate. Not for much longer, though: Adobe announced today that Animate will soon be removed from sale, with support and access to the software ending over the next few years.
According to an FAQ, Adobe Animate will no longer be available to purchase (it's actually a monthly subscription) starting March 1. After that, existing enterprise customers will be able to access the software and receive technical support until March 1, 2029, while customers with individual licenses only have until March 1, 2027 to keep using Adobe Animate.
It may not be as popular as it was in the heyday of Newgrounds, but Adobe Animate is still used to make new shows, such as Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as videogames. The animations for Mewgenics, the latest game from important Flash game designers Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel, were made in Adobe Animate.
It's easy to tell: The Flash vector animation tools impart a distinctive look that defined the aesthetic of web games throughout the late '90s and 2000s.
"It cannot be overstated, fuck Adobe," said Glaiel on Bluesky. "They should open source this instead of ending it."
Adobe offered a vague explanation for why it's discontinuing software that some professionals still use, saying that "as technologies evolve, new platforms and paradigms emerge that better serve the needs of the users." The company suggests that Animate users switch to "other Adobe apps to replace portions of Animate functionality," such as After Effects.
I've asked Adobe to clarify whether there is any way to keep using Animate after support ends. The FAQ says that "Animate will continue to work" for those who've downloaded it, but also that "application access" will end after support ends.
Animate is not offered as a one-time purchase. Like Adobe's other software, it is sold as a subscription, and currently goes for $34.49/month.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
