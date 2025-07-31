We've finally got a look at Blade's abilities after 162 days of waiting, and players have immediately connected the dots—'Oh, his ult is just Vergil'
I can't exactly call them misguided.
It's finally time. After 162 days, Marvel Rivals has revealed Blade's abilities and ultimate, and it's certainly worth the wait. The second hero to join in Season 3, Blade will add one more hero to the Duelist roster alongside Phoenix.
Blade's character reveal trailer shows just how scary this Duelist is going to be. With his titanium sword, Blade can both deflect incoming projectile damage and even some abilities like Mantis' sleep dart, and then perform a rapid "slice and dice" attack on enemies once he's closed the distance.
Watching Blade literally slice through the competition, chewing up enemies and spitting them out in seconds, is absolutely terrifying. I always joke that any new character joining Marvel Rivals will be busted just because of NetEase's approach of releasing first and balancing later. But seeing Blade kill Luna Snow and Hela in seconds brings home just how strong this new hero is going to be. And that's not even taking into account his ultimate ability, A Thousand Cuts.
When it comes to using his ultimate, it looks like Blade can leap into the sky or just dash across the ground and leave a trail of red cuts in his path that will slice apart any enemy left in its wake in seconds.
When I first saw it, I thought, "oh god, that looks like Morgott's cursed-blood slice attack," but I have been playing way too much Elden Ring Nightreign recently. Others, however, too, one look at it and sat up in their chairs pointing and whistling at the screen, "Oh, his ult is just Vergil."
A Thousand Cuts isn't just Blade's ultimate—it also resembles an attack Vergil can do with the Yamato sword in Devil May Cry, which also has the term A Thousand Cuts as its description. And Blade's attack looks just as cool as Vergil's, so cool in fact that many players—myself included—have accepted that we're never going to get a chance to play Blade because of how popular he'll likely be.
"I'm never going to get to play Blade, am I?" RapperwithNumberName says. "At least he looks sick as hell." Blade is a long-awaited vampire hunter, acidic blade-wielding badass with an aggressive kit, deathly cool ultimate, and oh yeah, he's a Duelist, the most popular class in Marvel Rivals. So, best of luck to everyone wanting to try this new hero out when he releases on August 8—you'll need it.
