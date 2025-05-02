There's another Pathfinder 2e bundle on Humble with nearly $700 of books for $57, including an adventure that'll let you go full Mortal Kombat with your friends

Paizo continues to offer some absolutely bonkers value for its Pathfinder 2nd Edition—once more putting a whole heap of its books on offer for a good cause. This time around, the Asian Fantasy Bundle on Humble has raised thousands for Stop AAPI Hate, an organisation dedicated to fighting discrimination and hatred against Asian and Pacific Islander people in the US.

It should be noted that all of these books are PDF copies—which means if you want to play on Foundry, you'll need to do some legwork to convert the adventure within. Still, it's an exceptional amount of bang for your buck—thinning down around $700 (£517) of books to $57 (£44). Here's what you get before we even get stuck into adventure content.

The PF2e beginner's box, premade characters, and GM screen.

All the core remastered rulebooks, including the PF2e Player Core as a hardcover and PDF, and the PF2e Monster and GM Core rulebooks.

Character and lore options, like the Tia Xia character and world guides, as well as the Dark Archive.

Three whole PF2e bestiaries, as well as supplementary monster books like Lost Omens: Monsters of Myth.

Several scenarios, which are smaller-scale campaigns that'll see your players level up 3-4 times a pop.

Flip-mats and various miscellany.

The star of the show here, though, is the Fists of the Ruby Phoenix adventure path, a campaign that'll take you from level 11 to 18. The core concept is that you and your buddies have been invited to Tian Xia by the sorcerer Hao Jin to compete in a fighting tournament, though first you'll need to qualify by surviving Danger Island. Yes, that's its actual name.

It looks like it all leans joyously into its fighting game inspirations (the second part of the adventure is literally called "Ready? Fight!") and may very well be a blast. Again, sadly, this is one of the adventure paths Paizo made before its very good integration with Foundry VTT—though at a cursory glance, there are some fan-made modules that'll help cut your workload down.

If you're playing in-person, though, this bundle is a no-brainer. If you don't want to start at level 11, the included scenarios are enough to get you there and all lead into each other nicely: Meaning there's a ready-made level 1-18 campaign here with two distinct halves to keep your players busy.

As is normally the case with Humble Bundles, you can also pay less. For $5 you can still get the beginner box, a Player's Guide for the Fists of the Ruby Phoenix adventure (in case you want to go full homebrew), and a levels 1-4 scenario Lost on the Spirit Road.

I've been enjoying Pathfinder 2e immensely as a newer DM to the system and, like a lot of PF2e's recent Humble Bundles, this one is bloomin' great value for your money. The Asian Fantasy Bundle will be available for 20 days, ending May 22, so you've got almost a month to wrangle your table.