Andrzej Sapkowski say these days 'it's so rare' for CD Projekt Red to ask him about Witcher lore
They haven't been quizzing him during development of The Witcher 4.
Andrzej Sapkowski recently wrote a prequel to his Witcher novels, Crossroads of Ravens. At an event to publicize that novel, our colleagues at GamesRadar asked the author if he'd been involved in any part of the development of The Witcher 4. And he said, basically: nope.
While explaining that the developers at CD Projekt Red did ask for advice and extra details about the setting while working on the previous games, these days apparently "it's so rare" that CDPR contact him to ask about the lore. Which makes sense, given how much the studio has added to it over the course of the Witcher games, like building Witcher schools based on an off-hand reference he threw in before regretting it.
The other thing Sapkowski had to say about his relationship with CDPR is that, "The contracts between me and the game people are excellent right now. Let's hope it stays that way." That was in reference to the lawsuit CDPR settled with Sapkowski in 2019 over royalties, with the author asserting that he'd handed over the rights for a pittance compared to the amount they ended up being worth.
The Witcher 4 is the start of a new trilogy of Witcher games, though since it only entered full production late in 2024 don't hold your breath for a release any time soon. And while Sapkowski hasn't been chatting to CDPR on the regular about it, the game's narrative director did get advance details on what Crossroads of Ravens would be about, so info from it may well creep into The Witcher 4.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
