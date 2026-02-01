'Anyone mad is a cheater:' Players are divided as Rust beefs up anti-cheat with more effective—and invasive—upgrades

News
By published

Facepunch's COO said the studio expects to make the requirements mandatory at some point.

Naked Rust player holding rock looking frazzled
(Image credit: Facepunch)

Unfortunately, you can't tell the story of Rust without including its "cheat community," which Facepunch COO Alistair McFarlane once said routinely harasses and threatens the game's developers when it's not, you know, cheating. The latest measure the studio is taking to keep up with cheat makers is one you'll find familiar if you've tried to play a game like Highguard or Battlefield 6 recently: Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirements.

The news came in a statement on X where McFarlane stated, "From March, server owners will be able to opt in and only allow connections to players who have Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 enabled … we’ll be reviewing the metrics and expect to move towards making this mandatory across all servers."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.