FIFA wants to redefine 'the pure motion of simulation games' with its 2026 World Cup game, which will also be a Netflix exclusive

Electronic Arts' all-conquering EA Sports FC, the game formerly known as FIFA, can now with certainty be called a successful re-branding exercise. EA Sports FC has become a ubiquitous sight at all levels of matches, with it being near-impossible to watch a Premier League game in particular without having the logo tattooed on your eyes by the end. The latest entry in the series has already sold over 10 million copies.

So pity poor FIFA. World football's governing body was left in the lurch by EA (for which it only has itself to blame) and until recently has proven itself utterly clueless about what to do next. FIFA president Gianni Infantino can insist that only a game with the FIFA name will be "the best" but so far, outside of a tie-up with the Football Manager series, everything it's tried to do in games has been risible—the Roblox World Cup game that didn't feature any actual football being an especial low point.

FIFA and Netflix have now announced that a new FIFA "football simulation game" will release to coincide with next year's World Cup. The game is being developed by Delphi Interactive, which is oddly enough working with IO Interactive on the upcoming 007: First Light but is otherwise yet to release a videogame.

There are only the vaguest of details, no screens of the game, and what we do know… well, it's not exactly promising. Netflix subscribers will be able to play the new FIFA for free via the Netflix app on Android and iOS devices (uh oh), as well as via compatible television sets. There's no mention of a browser option as of yet, though Netflix's dedicated games page (which is linked in the FIFA announcement) suggests this will be an option.

The game will, per the press release, allow players to "experience the emotion and drama of the tournament in its purest, most joyful form—in a format that’s fast to learn, thrilling to master, and built for anyone to jump in." It will feature both solo play and multiplayer.

Here's one sentence that absolutely no football fan wants to hear, courtesy of Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix: "We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button."

(Image credit: Craig Williamson - SNS Group via Getty Images)

"Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football," said Infantino, a man whose words have all the solidity of wind. "It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Infantino says the game aims to "reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games."

Oookay. Casper Daugaard, CEO of Delphi Interactive, said on LinkedIn that "I am honored to announce Delphi Interactive has been trusted by FIFA to develop and publish the return of its iconic franchise back to simulation gaming. Ours will be the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created."

Well, we'll see about that. More details are incoming in 2026, and it will at the very least be interesting to see what Delphi Interactive can do with such a potentially enormous audience, and the dream tie-in with the World Cup. I'm not sure that EA Sports FC enjoyers will be rushing to pick up what sounds like a one-button F2P game built for mobile first… but maybe millions of others will. If nothing else, at least we'll get the spectacle of Infantino making some childish digs at EA when it launches.