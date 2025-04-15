Making heaps of product in Schedule 1 is only half the battle–you'll also need to sell it, which generally means stocking up your dealers. The problem is that their inventories are incredibly small, only able to carry five different items at once. Using the brick press lets you bypass this limit somewhat, squashing stacks of drugs down to make your dealers more efficient.

The brick press is similar to the jar, which also lets you stack items into a single item slot. Bricks are much better than jars, though it's not immediately obvious how you actually use the brick press.

If you're relying on jars and hoping for an upgrade, you'll unlock the brick press when you reach Bagman V, though this will take you quite a while—around 15 hours for me, and I've been progressing quickly. Once you've unlocked the brick press, you can buy it from Oscar in the warehouse for $800 in cash.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

How to use the brick press in Schedule 1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TVGS) (Image credit: TVGS) (Image credit: TVGS)

The brick press takes unpackaged drugs and turns them into bricks, so you don't need to use bags to package your product at a packing station anymore. This is especially important if you're using handlers to package your goods, as you'll need to assign them to a press instead of a packaging station for them to use it.

This press can turn up to 20 of the same drug (in other words, a standard full stack) and press it into a single brick, which also stacks to 20. That means you can now squeeze 400 of the same drug into one inventory space instead of 20 bags. It's a massive improvement and you won't need to restock your dealers quite so often. As you'd imagine, it's also good for storage.

To use the brick press, place it in your building and do the following:

Interact with the brick press to open the menu. Place 20 of the same product into a slot on the left (there are two slots just to make the process quicker). It won't combine the two drugs, like a mixer would with additives. Once filled, press "begin" and pour the product into the mould by picking up the container and using A or D to rotate it. Click and drag to rotate the handle on the side of the press, squeezing the individual items into a single brick.

It's pretty quick to sort out yourself, but it's still an unnecessary job to have on your plate once your operation has grown. I recommend assigning a handler to make bricks for you. Using the management clipboard, simply assign a handler to a brick press, and they'll press the product for you. Just remember to set the mixers' output to head to the press instead of the packaging stations, like you'll be used to so far. You could even use a handler to move the product directly from the mixer to the press if you're pushing for more automation.