One of my biggest surprises with Schedule 1 is just how stingy it is with inventory space. When you're carrying various types and qualities of drugs, alongside a skateboard to zip around and countless other junk, your inventory is more often full than it is empty. It doesn't help that it's not clear at all how you drop items to remove them from your inventory.
I was relying on an army of shelving units for way longer than I care to admit, just so I could swap items in my inventory around. This meant having to sort through each one to find what I wanted at any given moment, so it was far from a perfect solution. So, here's what you've got to do to make some space.
Disclaimer
This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)
How to drop items in Schedule 1
While you can't drop items in a way that lets you pick them back up later, you can discard them, deleting them from your inventory entirely. You can discard items by dragging them into the small red box in the bottom right corner of the inventory screen, accessed by opening your phone.
Again, this is permanent. Discarded items are gone for good, so don't get rid of anything valuable, as you'll need to either buy it or make it all over again.
There's also no way to increase your inventory space, at least right now, so you're limited to the incredibly restrictive eight slots in your hotbar. Your best solution here is to buy a car, as these have space in the boot to store a few items. It makes it much easier to carry everything in a single trip if you're out dealing or on a shopping spree.
As for crafting items, such as anything in a can, bottle, or the leaves from crops, these are automatically dropped when used, so they won't clutter your inventory—but they do need to be picked up and placed in a bin. You'll need a rubbish bag to empty the bin before dropping the black bag into a compactor to turn it into cash. I recommend buying a litter picker from the hardware store so you can pick up multiple pieces of trash.
