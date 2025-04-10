Schedule 1 adds some 'fancy stuff' and a pawn shop where you can sell almost anything to Mick in its first content update
There's an antique wall lamp now.
Smash hit drug-peddling sim Schedule 1 got its first content update on Thursday. It adds a couple of new features and a ton of new decorations, but the most interesting definitely has to be the new pawn shop, which will let players sell a whole host of things to the diligent store clerk Mick.
If you want to sell to Mick, all you need to do is head to the front of the warehouse, which is next to the motel, and talk to the store clerk. This will give you two options: Either make a deal or sell Mick your unused equipment.
Selling your equipment will get you a bit more cash, which you can then reinvest in your budding business. It'll also free up some space so you can make your drug manufacturing process slightly more streamlined. Before this patch the only way to free up space was just to discard the equipment, so at least you get a bit of cash for your troubles now.
But if you still can't seem to sell to Mick, it probably means you're playing the wrong version of the game. Currently Mick's pawn shop is only available to those using the beta branch, which gives players early access to updates before they launch.
Getting on the inside track is easy: all you need to do is find Schedule 1 in your Steam library, right-click it, select properties, go to Betas, and then click the drop-down menu where it says "None" and select the third option. The game will then automatically update itself, after which you'll gain access to the beta branch.
In addition to giving players a new source of income, this content patch adds a whole host of new items like a gold watch, six different paintings, a toilet, and much more. There are also a couple of tweaks and improvements, like an increased jar stack size, more null checks and validity checks, and adding the supplier's name to the meeting icons in the map app.
Time skips, like sleeping, also now affect the supplier meeting countdown, and the counteroffer product selection interface has been improved.
There's a lot in this content update, but it looks like there's even more to come. "My next focus will be on taking care of any remaining bugs," the developer, TVGS (Tyler), says. The next top priorities are:
- Ensuring employees work consistently and with no issues
- Preventing save games from getting corrupted or disappearing
- Minimising disconnections and loading issues when in multiplayer
Tyler even adds that he's had a bit of external help with solving the second issue: "I've met with some folks at Valve and got some great insight into how I can improve the save file format so that it plays a bit nicer with Steam Cloud saves, as well as being less prone to corruption." Seems like things are progressing well as Schedule 1 remains the top-selling game on Steam two weeks after launch.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
