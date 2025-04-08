So, you've maxed out your deposit limit and have suddenly found out you have no obvious way to bank your cash—and no reputable business takes cash. This is where Schedule 1's money laundering system comes into play, letting you go beyond the stingy $10,000 per week ATM deposit limit.

If you're anything like me, you avoided spending money on your business for far too long, prioritising quick upgrades to new equipment and buildings. Well, nothing stops the expansion of your drug empire faster than having no usable income. Heed my advice: deposit a few thousand dollars each week so that you can afford services from legitimate businesses when you need them most.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

How to launder money in Schedule 1

To launder money, you need to buy a business from Ray's Realty. Inside each of these buildings, you can deposit a large quantity of dollars into your bank account using the desk in the backroom. This money takes 24 hours (in-game time, don't worry) to arrive in your online account, no matter how much you choose to deposit.

All you have to do is buy the business and head inside to find the business management desk. Here, you can click the "launder" button to select how much money you'd like to deposit, and away it goes. You can track all your active laundering operations from this screen, which is handy because once you've finished a transaction, you'll need to head back to the shop to launder more.

There are four businesses for sale. The more expensive the business, the more money you can launder each day. For example, the laundromat, which costs $4,000, lets you deposit a maximum of $2,000 per day. The post office costs $10,000 and lets you deposit $4,000.

At the start, you'll only need a few hundred bucks in your online account for things like soil and mixing ingredients. As you progress, you'll need more and more money in your online account to buy new buildings that let you expand your operation.

I ran headfirst into this exact issue when trying to buy the barn, having saved up the $25,000 necessary, only to remember that I needed it in my online account. That's either three in-game weeks of waiting or just a few days of money laundering.