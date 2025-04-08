How to find and use the pawn shop in Schedule 1
Turn your old equipment into cash.
Once you've hired employees to handle the day-to-day running of your drug empire in Schedule 1, you'll soon end up with lots of equipment you don't need anymore. Added in version 0.3.4, you can now use the new pawn shop to sell old items.
Before the fancy new pawn shop, you'd just have to drop items, permanently removing them to free up some inventory space. Being able to turn your unwanted items into cash instead is a nice improvement.
Disclaimer
This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)
How to find and use the pawn shop in Schedule 1
The pawn shop is located next to the warehouse near the motel and bridge leading into Westville. It has a massive "pawn" sign above the door, so it's hard to miss. You can take any items here, excluding drugs, and sell them in return for cash. You can sell a maximum of five different items at a time, and they'll be appraised by Mick, where you can then haggle the asking price.
It's not very complex, but if you bump up the price too much, you'll annoy Mick. Test his patience too many times, and the sale will fall through. Generally, Mick isn't very generous, so be careful when asking for too much more than his offer.
Since Mick won't accept any product you make (that's still best left to your dealers), the pawn shop is perfect for getting rid of unwanted equipment that you'd otherwise throw away. Got some random bin bags lying around? Sell them. Got an old mixer? Turn it into cash and treat yourself to the mixer MK.II. Don't forget, you'll still need to use an ATM or start money laundering at one of your properties to spend this cash at any legitimate business.
