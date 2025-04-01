Where to find the mayor's house in Schedule 1
Locate your new supplier's meeting spot.
Finding most locations in Schedule 1 is a breeze. After all, you're given a detailed map that names almost everything, and each building says exactly what it is in large Comic Sans text. It's generally hard to go wrong. The one exception to this is the mayor's house location, which is unnamed and rather unassuming.
You'll need to find the mayor's house for one of the supplier meeting points. While these might sound useless at first, since you can order supplies off your phone and have them delivered to dead drops, a set meeting point is much more convenient as you expand. To grow even faster, make sure you're using the best Schedule 1 mixing recipes to maximise your profits.
Disclaimer
This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)
Schedule 1 mayor's house location
The mayor's house is a large, white house at the end of the road by the casino and Les Ordures Puantes, next to the water. It has a high brick wall around it, so it's hard to miss once you're on the correct street. An easy way to find this area is to:
- Head east from the motel where you start
- Turn left at the supermarket
- Turn right to find the mayor's house at the end of the road
Once you're in front of the mayor's house, go around the outside wall to the left, and you'll find the meeting spot for your supplier. You don't need to knock on the front door, as you'll just find Phillip, a potential customer.
The first supplier you'll meet is Albert Hoover, who specialises in selling marijuana strains, so now you can conveniently buy in bulk while you're still expanding your services. You'll unlock plenty more suppliers after Albert, though, as well as more meeting points–though the mayor's house is the hardest to track down as it's not quite as large and lavish as I was expecting it to be.
As always, when dealing with suppliers, make sure to pay off your debt regularly to be able to keep purchasing from them. And remember, they'll only take cash.
