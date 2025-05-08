Schedule 1's latest update adds a jukebox, because drugs without music is just kind of a drag, man

You know what goes great with drugs? Music. Or at least that's what I've been told by other people, because I would have no way of knowing myself. But it's something I've definitely heard—again, from other people—and it's relevant in this moment because Schedule 1, everyone's favorite drug dealing simulator, is now offering a jukebox.

The Schedule 1 jukebox does not play Zeppelin or Prince or any other music that other people may have developed a deep, life-long appreciation for during, y'know, extended listening sessions. Instead it will play any of the 19 tracks in the Schedule 1 soundtrack, plus eight more brand-new tracks created specially for the jukebox by Kaesul, the soundtrack composer. Like this one:

Schedule I OST - that sinking feeling (main theme) - YouTube Watch On

That's the Schedule 1 main theme, by the way, not one of the new jukebox tracks. Pretty groovy though.

Schedule 1's new jukebox is available from Bleuball's Boutique and will set you back $1,500—in the game, that is, not in real life. On top of that, the new update also adds a storage unit property at the north end of the overpass, fixes a couple bugs, and makes a few tweaks that will hopefully improve save times and "work a bit better with Steam Cloud sync." As for what's coming after this, developer Tyler shared a glimpse at what he's working on for the next Schedule 1 update:

Replacing employee beds with lockers.

Item slot filters - used to indicate which items you want to be in different slots.

Transferring employees between properties.

Changing trash can pickup area from circular to square.

Fixing any remaining employee logic/pathfinding bugs.

The latest Schedule 1 update is live now. Enjoy the tunes.