While your main goal in Schedule 1 is to build a thriving…garden, you've got to keep up appearances. When you start the game, you can choose from a few basic clothes (or opt for nothing but your undies), so you'll soon fancy a fresh fit. For something so simple, it's not at all obvious how to change clothes in Schedule 1.



Below you'll find out how to get more clothes and put them on, so you can spend less time fiddling with the menus like I did, and more time making the best Schedule 1 mixing recipes. You've got a long journey ahead of you to establish a drug empire, so there's no time to waste.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

How to change clothes in Schedule 1

To change your clothes, you have to open the inventory, go to the "character" tab, and then drag and drop the new clothing item into the correct slot. If you've already got an item equipped, it will automatically be swapped and placed into your inventory when you do this.

Schedule 1's menus are obtuse at first glance, with some really odd button presses required for most actions, but changing your clothes is pretty simple once you get the hang of it.

Remember that you'll need space in your inventory to carry each piece of clothing. Any clothes you don't want anymore can either be placed in storage, like a shelving unit, or discarded by dragging and dropping them in the bottom right corner of your inventory.

How to get clothes in Schedule 1

Besides the clothes you pick at the start of the game, you can also buy clothes from the Thrifty Threads shop near the motel where you start after the prologue (and next door to the barber where you can change your hairstyle). When you select an item, you can then choose the colour before buying it.

Keep in mind that shops only accept money on your card, not cash. Luckily, there's an ATM right outside if you need it.

You can buy new clothes for the following slots:

Top

Bottom

Outerwear

Head

Eyes

Hands

Waist

Feet

With this many different slots and multiple items in each category, you can make a stylish look pretty quickly. You could be a cowboy, a skater, or perfectly disguised in a simple t-shirt and jeans. There's even a saucepan you can wear on your head.