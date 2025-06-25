Climbing mountains is no easy feat in Peak, and after you've fallen to your death one too many times, you might want to call it quits for the night and save. But, you should be prepared for the rather punishing routine of Peak, and it's not as easy as setting up camp and leaving it there. When you start a run, you'll be in it for the long haul.

The goal of Peak is very simple: climb to the top of each biome. The problem is, though, depending on who you play with, it can take ages. At some point you have to make the decision of whether your group keeps pushing through until you all die, or gives up for the night.

Can you save your progress in Peak?

As it stands, there's no way to save your progress in Peak. If you've had enough of climbing cliffs for one day, you can expect to have to retrace your entire adventure the next time you play. If you close the game or leave the expedition, you will need to start again from the very beginning, right where your plane crashes on the shore. Even if you make it to a campfire, it won't unlock any sort of checkpoint.

If I had to guess, this is probably down to the fact that the islands you climb change each day. You'll still make your way through the same biomes, starting with the sand and moving onto the tropics and so on, but the landscapes themselves will change. The route you climbed one day won't be there the next, and if you could just pick up where you left off, the challenge of these ever-changing worlds wouldn't be the same.

So, maybe it's a good thing you can't save your spot. But if this feature were to be introduced in the future, I certainly wouldn't complain after how long it takes me to navigate each area—especially when I slip on a banana peel and fall right back down.