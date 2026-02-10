Medieval physics romp Besiege has spent a decade letting us conquer the land and sea, so naturally its next expansion is heading to the final frontier
Flit off into space to conquer alien worlds.
Besiege has been knocking around for a while. Hitting Steam early access only a couple of years after the programme started, it quickly became a fave, though it would linger there for five years, only hitting 1.0 in 2020.
Developer Spiderling Studios has continued to nurture its castle-demolishing puzzler since then, with plenty of updates and an ocean expansion in 2024. Now, though, it's pulling off something more audacious: Besiege is heading into space.
Set to launch this year, The Broken Beyond will see you building rockets and blasting off into the unknown, finding new worlds to destroy with a bunch of new block types and gravitational mechanics.
Expect to get into scuffles with alien spaceships, blow up planets, and scratch your head as you try to break free from weird gravity fields.
And if you still love Besiege's medieval aesthetic, don't worry—Spiderling ain't doing away with that.
"There’s a good saturation of great space games on the market, but we wanted to create something different," says Daniel Schmidt, project lead on the expansion. "With Besiege originally being a medieval building game it was exciting to explore that aesthetic in space, drawing inspiration from the likes of DaVinci, Jules Verne, and even Space-Orks to forge our creative direction for the expansion."
Your ships and weapons will still have that cobbled-together look, forged out of wood and metal, but they've also got rocket boosters and new tricks up their sleeves.
It looks great and sounds like a hoot, and it's not far off. Spiderling hasn't revealed a specific release date yet, but it's due in the second quarter of the year. Spending spring blowing up moons? Yeah, works for me.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
