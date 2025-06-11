Haunted Chocolatier will be bigger than Stardew Valley, but that's all I can tell you because Eric Barone literally only said 10 words

Every time any updates on Haunted Chocolatier drop I feel like I spend hours dissecting exactly what they mean. After all, when you're so desperate for a game to release and there's no sign of launch on the horizon, you'll do what you can to get your fix. But when creator Eric Barone decides to throw out an update on the game in a random Tweet consisting of ten words, there's only so much you can get out of it.

Thanks to a post made to X by Barone, it has been confirmed that the world of Haunted Chocolatier will be larger than Stardew Valley. But instead of drumming up more excitement by sharing any additional screenshots or videos to support this statement, that's literally all we've been given. It does make me think that what we have seen from Haunted Chocolatier so far is a mere fraction of what's to come, though. Especially since most of the screenshots we have seem to be from the same snowy location.

Stardew Valley is by no means a small map either. When you take the Desert, as well as Ginger Island into account there is plenty of world to make your way around. When I started playing back when it launched, it took me an almost unreasonable amount of hours to memorise the map, which doesn't fill me with a huge amount of hope if Haunted Chocolatier is significantly larger.

From what we do already know, outside of its town—which seems to serve as a central hub—Haunted Chocolatier will have multiple realms you can visit to farm for chocolate ingredients. So I guess it's not too surprising that the map will be larger than what we're used to. I'm desperate to see what exactly these different locations have in store, especially since each one we've seen is home to a new enemy we'll have to inevitably defeat. But I don't doubt I'll be left wondering for some time before I get to see them.

With that said, even though Barone has shared that Haunted Chocolatier still won't be released for a while, it does sound like development is making pretty massive strides. A finished map could mean we are closer to at least another trailer or some more screenshots. Maybe I'm too optimistic for my own good though. I just know I really want to make some chocolate and I don't care how many miles I have to walk to do so.