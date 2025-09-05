Cult of the Lamb's Woolhaven DLC will be 'almost the length of the original game' because the developers 'flew a little too close to the sun'

Cult of the Lamb is releasing its Woolhaven DLC early next year, but with only a reveal trailer so far, there's still a lot we don't know about what it has in store for us. Fortunately, the Cult of the Lamb social media pages have been drip-feeding information to us about the size of the DLC in comparison to the first game, how it ended up getting slightly out of hand, and why the devs have chosen to release a paid update rather than another free one.

According to a TikTok posted by Cult of the Lamb, the DLC will be "almost as long as the original game" for no other reason than "we flew a little too close to the sun here. We tend to go all out, be at weddings, to raves, to three free massive content updates. This DLC is not free, but I promise you'll love it." They're not wrong, either. If there's one game I know I can rely on when it comes to crazy marketing, it would be Cult of the Lamb.

Though, despite the promise of another hefty adventure as a cult leader, the fact the DLC is paid is what is confusing a significant number of players. Cult of the Lamb has been incredibly generous in supplying us with free content updates over the last three years, be it the addition of co-op through the unholy alliance update, or the slightly cursed (but entirely on brand) addition of Sins of the Flesh. So, it's not too surprising that a paid DLC is the natural next step.

However, in a previous video, Cult of the Lamb also shared that they were aware of people's confusion as to why the DLC would be paid when everyone is so used to free content updates already.

In response, they shared "as much as we'd love to continue updating the game for free forever, it's not realistic for us as a studio. Woolhaven is so much more than any of these updates. It almost doubles the gameplay from the original release. We're not going to put you into debt, it will be a really reasonable price."