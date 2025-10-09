After more than a year of delays, Cities: Skylines 2's big Bridges and Ports expansion is finally almost here

Bridges & Ports | Announcement Trailer | Cities: Skylines II - YouTube Watch On

Two years after the release of Cities: Skylines 2, and more than a year after it was originally supposed to arrive, the big Bridges and Ports expansion is finally almost here. Paradox and Colossal Order announced today that the big, twice-delayed DLC will finally go live on October 29.

Bridges and Ports was originally expected to launch in mid-2024, a few months after the release of the Beach Properties asset pack earlier that year. But Beach Properties was such a mess that Paradox eventually apologized for the whole thing and just gave it to everyone for free, and ultimately delayed the expansion into the second quarter of 2025 so it could focus on the main game, which was also a mess. Then it delayed Bridges and Ports again, to near the end of 2025, because everything was a mess.

But apparently now that's all been sorted, at least enough that the expansion can be unleashed on the public. The Bridges and Ports expansion will add 20 new drawbridges and lift bridges, customizable ports, a new Ferry Transport System, "expanded maritime industries"—fishing, offshore oil rigs, that sort of thing—and three new maps, more than 100 assets, and new achievements.

Paradox and Colossal Order really need to get this one right. After two years of work, Cities: Skylines 2 remains mired in a "mixed" rating on Steam, with just over half of the user reviews, both recent and overall, coming in positive. Concurrent player numbers also continue to lag behind those of the 10-year-old Cities Skylines.

It's a state of affairs reflected in the reaction to the Bridges and Ports release date announcement on Steam, which at this point is dominated by complaints about the game. The absolute last thing Cities: Skylines 2 needs right now is yet another whiff—even something that's just kind of half-assed will be very bad news, I think.

We'll see how it goes in a couple weeks. Cities: Skylines 2 – Bridges and Ports is set to roll out on October 29 and will go for $20/£17/€20. Also coming that day is the Cold Wave Channel radio station, "with minimalist beats and icy vibes," which you can pick up bundled with Bridges and Ports for $22.49/£18.89/€22.49, or separately for $5/£4.49/€5 if you want the chill tracks without all the added infrastructure.