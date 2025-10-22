Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is sitting at Mixed reviews on Steam: 'It's not a Bloodlines game'

Players are disappointed by the lack of RPG systems and connections to the original game.

A decade after Bloodlines 2 was pitched to then-new Vampire: The Masquerade owner Paradox Interactive, we're finally able to sink our fangs into the undead sequel. Unfortunately absence has not made the heart grow fonder, and it's currently sitting at Mixed reviews on Steam.

The consensus among the user reviews, even the positive ones, is that Bloodlines 2 doesn't really earn the name, and that it has a surprising dearth of RPG systems for something that calls itself an RPG.

