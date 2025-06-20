Oblivion is a very funny game but the Skyblivion remake may not be, and you can blame the quality of Skyrim's 'streamlined' engine for that
Much of the jank that gave Oblivion such great comedic potential was smoothed out in Skyrim, and Skyblivion lead dev Rebelzize says intentionally recreating it in the remake just isn't feasible.
It might not be immediately apparent, what with its pompous music and brutal murder of Patrick Stewart, but The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is a very funny game. For some players, like PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens, it's a big part of the attraction. But much of that comedic potential may be lost in Skyblivion, the upcoming remake of Oblivion in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, not because the developers are intentionally doing away with it, but simply due to the relentless march of progress.
"The problem there is that this remake of Oblivion takes place in a completely different engine," Skyblivion lead developer Rebelzize told Joshua in a recent interview. "Most of these bugs or funny features are very engine-specific. So for instance, lot of those funny clips from Oblivion stem from the game freezing when you're in a dialog with someone.
"With the assassination of Uriel Septim in the tutorial dungeon, Uriel will sometimes talk to you while the assassin has already appeared behind him, and he's like, 'Oh, I hope nothing bad will happen to me!' Like the guy is just staring [at him], breathing down his neck. It is hilarious."
A lot of those amusing moments are entirely unintentional, the result of bugs or jankiness in the Gamebryo engine that are unfortunately no longer present in Skyrim's Creation engine. That means the Skyblivion team would have to intentionally recreate those moments, and Rebelzize said doing so just isn't feasible.
"Just the way Skyrim's engine is a lot more streamlined, those bugs often don't survive the transition," Rebelzize said. "If it's purely interesting dialog or delivery of lives, that stuff will still be goofy. I think in a lot of cases, the quests themselves are just really well written, or written in a way that it's maybe not supposed to be funny, but the way it plays out is funny. Stuff like that, to an extent, will still happen, but I think it's a much more mature experience."
Skyblivion's humorous high-step may also be flattened by other efforts to make the game "more mature." Rebelzize cited the example of a castle in Kvatch which appears essentially untouched when players enter it in the original Oblivion; in Skyblivion, however, it will look more like a battleground, reflecting the death and damage wrought by the invading Daedra.
"I'm looking right now at a corpse that I've placed very specifically in an area where the player can miss it of a burned person and their child, they're cradled together," Rebelzize said, describing a bit of the game they were working on. "There's a lot more fleshed out and more mature designs in the game that I hope really sell [the idea] that the world that these people live in is literally aflame, and it's death everywhere you look. There's a lot more urgency because this is what's going to happen all over the place."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Yeah, that's not very funny. This is, though.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.