Diablo 4 player sits back as their 20 large lycanthrope sons tear through one of the hardest dungeons for them

Even though Diablo 4 is much harder this season, a clever player has proven that you can get surprisingly far without using a single attack. I wouldn't quite call it a pacifist run because it involves an entire army of wolves chewing through monsters, but it's as close as you can get to a build that doesn't technically register a single skill to clear one of the game's toughest dungeons.

Diablo 4 player GoblinSorix took 20 of their pet wolves (and werewolves) on a walk through a tier 65 run of the Pit, a late-game dungeon most builds strive to complete. With zero skills to use, all they have to do is stand and watch their furry army chew through rooms full of demons. It's a lot slower than a sorceress frying everything to a crisp as they teleport from screen to screen, but there's a gleeful satisfaction in seeing the point of the game fully circumvented as GoblinSorix lets their pets do the work for them.

"Boring to watch, but fun to play, laughed a lot, and was on the edge of my seat," they wrote in a post on Reddit.

As someone who has barely touched druids, it's a little hard for me to tell what exactly is going on with GoblinSorix's build. They show off their gear in a separate video and it looks like they've basically equipped anything in the game that makes your companions better. One piece of gear turns all their wolves into werewolves and another boosts their damage a bunch. Season 8's boss powers play a big role too, periodically sending a wave of acid that helps melt through tougher enemies.

A few seasons ago, this wouldn't have been possible. Blizzard only recently made it so companions mirror your character's stats and trigger all the same bonuses as you. This massive change fully unlocked the possibility for builds like this, and even if they're not the meta-approved quickest way to solve problems, it's fun to see that it's possible.

Druid 65 walk pups - YouTube Watch On

GoblinSorix says they have a lot more work to do on their gear too. It's actually pretty impressive they pulled this off without fully upgrading their items—something that could easily double their damage. Give them another week or two and I expect they'll be pushing Pit tier 70 without having to lift a finger while the rest of us frantically try to remember the correct order of skills to use for maximum efficiency.

Maybe GoblinSorix is the only one us playing Diablo the right way.