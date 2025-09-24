Deus Ex Remastered announced for PlayStation 5, but surely it'll also be on PC, right?
A remaster of the classic PC immersive sim is coming, but a PC release hasn't been confirmed yet.
At Sony's State of Play today, Eidos Montreal and developer Aspyr announced Deus Ex Remastered—for the PlayStation 5.
There's no mention of a PC version in the trailer, and the official website, deusexremastered.com, currently doesn't work. We've asked Aspyr what's up, because surely the classic PC immersive sim isn't getting an official remaster after all this time only for it to be a PS5 exclusive, right?
Then again, I'm not sure we'll necessarily want this version of Deus Ex. Since it came out in 2000, fans have kept the original fresh with mods—GOG will supply you with fan overhaul Deus Ex: Revision, for instance—and what we see in the trailer for this official remaster doesn't really look like an improvement over what we have.
The remaster will feature "new lighting, dynamic shadows, particle systems, and upscaled textures," according to a post from Aspyr on the PlayStation Blog. The post also details how they've modernized the controls—for a controller, of course. Maybe this thing actually isn't coming to PC? I'd be surprised if that were the case, as hardly anything skips Steam anymore.
It's hard not to feel like this would've been an ideal job for the classic PC immersive sim fiends over at Nightdive, who did great work with System Shock 2.
We'll update this post with more info as it arrives.
