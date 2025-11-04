This new Warhammer roguelike from the developer of Boltgun is also the official next game in the Vampire Survivors series

Vampire Survivors has had no shortage of imitators over the last three years, but in 2026 it'll finally be getting its first official spin-off—and I don't think it's what anyone expected.

Warhammer Survivors is… well, it's Vampire Survivors but with Warhammer. But it's not just copying the formula—it's actually built on the same engine. "Endorsed as part of the official Survivors lineage," according to the announcement, it's not made by original developer Poncle, but it is made "in partnership" with them by Auroch Digital. That's the studio that made the brilliantly charming Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, so it's a promising team-up.

The footage looks cool, perfectly translating Warhammer into the iconic Vampire Survivors pixel art style and throwing in gags and easter eggs for the hobbyists out there, such as including a pot of Nuln Oil paint as a weapon.

Unusually, it covers both of the mainline Warhammer settings—the grimdark sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40,000, and the mythic fantasy realms of Age of Sigmar. As far as I'm aware, this is the first time a game has ever straddled both.

It doesn't look like they'll cross over, however, which seems like a missed opportunity. I can imagine Games Workshop is precious about these things, but if any game was going to embrace that kind of chaos and silliness, this seems like the one. And it'll be a shame if the content is essentially divided in two rather than mixing together in one big melting pot of gameplay variety.

Regardless, each half looks promising in its own right, with the trailer showing off a 40k level swarming with tyranids and an Age of Sigmar level overrun with skaven.

In the former, you'll be able to play as Malum Caedo, the hero of Boltgun, as well as a Cadian trooper and a space marine Intercessor—and by the looks of the key art, Morvenn Vahl (an angry nun in a mech suit) will be there too. In the latter, Neave Blacktalon is leading the charge alongside everyone's favourite angry dwarf Gotrek, and again looking at the key art, Black Library favourites Callis & Toll seem to be included as well.

I'll admit, as someone who's been obsessed with Vampire Survivors-likes since the genre started, and a Warhammer fan for going on 25 years, I'm in the perfect sweet spot of the Venn diagram to be excited about this. But with the official Poncle seal of approval and a proven developer behind it, this does seem genuinely promising to me. It might even be the first properly good Age of Sigmar videogame.

We'll find out when it releases in 2026—but in the meantime, you can wishlist it on Steam now.