More than 2 million people grabbed co-op roguelike Guntouchables when it was free for 24 hours
It's now $4.99.
"Launching free for 24 hours was a huge bet for us," Guntouchable developer Game Swing says, but it certainly got eyes on the game. More than two million people claimed it in a single day.
Guntouchables is a slapstick co-op roguelike that on any other day would have probably passed me by. But I am one of the more than two million folks who picked it up.
Have I played it? No. I am just Scottish and frugal, so of course I snatched up a freebie. Others have actually gone the extra mile and fired the game up.
According to SteamDB, Guntouchables peaked at just over 16,000 concurrent players, which is a lot more than a co-op roguelike from an unknown studio would have enjoyed had it not been free for a day.
And while Steam only shows 41 user reviews at the top of the store page, it's actually generated nearly 1,800 reviews. "Great game, absolutely worth the money spent," one of them reads.
The strategy works. At least when it comes to bringing in the players. But it hasn't worked as well for Game Swing as it did for Content Warning's developers, which was similarly free for its first 24 hours last year.
The horror-themed YouTuber parody had more than 200,000 players on its first day, but it was also able to capitalise on the huge popularity of Lethal Company, the structure of which it mimics. And it got a lot of attention on the very platform it was parodying.
Guntouchables is still pretty cheap if you want to pick it up now. It's only £4.49/$4.99. And it looks like it's still got more than enough people playing, so you won't need to worry about finding some temporary buddies.
